UK classified as one of world's most nature depleted countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The once nature-abundant country is now classified as one of the world's most nature-depleted countries. We are talking about the UK. As per the latest report, the UK has already lost more than half of its biodiversity due to human activity. According to the latest state of UK Nature report there has been no let-up in the decline of the UK’s wildlife. One in six species are at risk of being lost.

