UK: Akshata Murty, wife of PM Sunak, initiates winding down of her start-up

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Akshata Murty, the wife of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has made the decision to close down her controversial start-up investment company named Catamaran Ventures UK, as revealed in the latest company filings.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos