U.S. Secretly Hiding Trackers in AI Chip Shipments to Catch Illegal Diversions to China: Report

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 02:59 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 02:59 IST
US authorities have reportedly secretly placed trackers in some AI chip shipments to catch illegal diversions to China revealing a covert tactic in the escalating battle over semiconductor exports.

