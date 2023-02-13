Turkey-Syria earthquake exacerbates humanitarian crisis in Syria | WION's exclusive ground report

Syria had barely begun recovering from the destruction caused by war, and is now dealing with the damage caused due to the devastating earthquake. Entire buildings have been turned to heaps of rubble. Buildings which managed to stay erect have been turned to rubble by authorities to avoid a pending collapse and further damage. The lack of digging equipment has not reduced efforts of rescue workers as they continue their work using their bare hands. WION's Ghadi Francis brings you this ground report from Aleppo, one of the worst hit places in Syria.