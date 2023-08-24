Trump's criminal case in Georgia: What will happen next?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to surrender at a Georgia jail. He faces charges for illegally trying to overturn the vote in the state in the 2020 presidential election. But what will happen next? Watch this video to find out.

