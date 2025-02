US pauses tariffs on Canada, Mexico for 30 days as markets dip, keeps pressure on China. Trump says Chinese tariffs are a response to trade deficits, and flow of fentanyl into US. However, within minutes of them taking effect, China slaps US with counter-tariffs. In rapid response, China will impose levies of 15% for US coal, LNG and 10% for crude oil. Watch this report for more details!