/Trump Signs Executive Order On Fentanyl | 8 Killed As Vessels Hit In Eastern Pacific

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 20:49 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 20:49 IST
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order designating fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, intensifying the U.S. government’s efforts against the deadly opioid crisis and cartels linked to global drug trafficking.
In related developments, the U.S. military struck three suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing eight people in the latest phase of an expanded anti-narcotics campaign that has drawn scrutiny in Congress and international debate.