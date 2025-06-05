LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 22:36 IST
Trump bars citizens of 12 countries from entering America
Jun 05, 2025

Trump bars citizens of 12 countries from entering America

U.S. President Donald Trump has gone a step further to keep foreigners out of the U.S. by issuing a blanket ban on travellers from countries in Africa and West Asia. Watch this video to find out more.

