Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak pledges to scrap VAT on energy bills

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Conservative leadership contender and former chancellor Rishi Sunak pledge to scrap VAT on energy bills has created quite a stir. Sunak's supporters say he has not backtracked on his promise to scrap the tax on energy bills.
