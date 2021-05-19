Top Indian Hospital: Remdesivir may be dropped

May 19, 2021, 06:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Remdesivir may soon to be dropped from COVID treatment in India. The Chairperson of one of the India's prominent hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, has said that Remdesivir is being considered to be dropped from COVID-19 treatment.
Read in App