Tokyo Olympics: India's Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal

Aug 07, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra has scripted history in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old has become the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal for India.
