Tokyo's largest fish market, Toyosu, rang in the new year with its first tuna auction of 2021 on Tuesday (January 5) under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Toyosu staff, the price of the highest-selling tuna went at 20.8 million yen ($202,065) for a blue fin tuna. That was around only 10% of the highest selling tuna price of 2020, in which a blue fin tuna was sold at 193 million yen ($1.87 million), the second highest price in history.