Tigres President Edgar Paez killed after the Colombian team's home loss to Atletico FC

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Tragic news coming in from Colombia as the president of the Colombian second division Club has been killed after his team's defeat during a home match. On Saturday the 63-year-old Edgar Paez was shot dead as he was driving home with his daughter after the match. Paez was shot dead by two men on a motorbike near the stadium where his Tigres team had suffered a 2-3 defeat against Atletico FC.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos