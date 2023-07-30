videos
Tiger population rising at 5% annually
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 30, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
India's tiger population has witnessed a heartening rise to 3682 in 2022, up from 2967 in 2018. according to the Wildlife Institute of India, this indicates significant growth over the last decade.
