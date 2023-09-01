The West Asia Post : A new chapter of global power play as Iran, Saudi & UAE mull BRICS membership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
This week on The West Asia Post with Ghadi Francis + A new chapter of global power play as Iran, Saudi & UAE mull BRICS membership. + Will Iraq honour Iran security deal and quell the Kurdish rebellion? + Israeli women fight gender segregation in ultra-orthodox societies

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos