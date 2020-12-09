The Lancet: Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is 'safe and effective'

Dec 09, 2020, 12.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a report of The Lancet, Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, giving good protection. But experts say this confirmation does little for regulatory bodies who are yet to approve vaccine.
