The British royal family get animated in new HBO Max series
Jul 30, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A first look at "The Prince", a comedic animation about the British royal family, appeared on Wednesday (July 28) ahead of the release of all 12 episodes on the streaming service HBO Max on Thursday (July 29).
