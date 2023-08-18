videos
Thailand wildlife bust: Pangolin scale seizure worth $1.4 million
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 18, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
In a significant crackdown on Wildlife trafficking, Thailand authorities have announced a successful seizure of over a ton of Pangolin scales.
