Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok mall shooting, 14-year-old boy held over mall shooting | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting incident at a major Bangkok shopping mall. The Thai police have said that they have detained a 14-year-old boy with a fatal shooting.

