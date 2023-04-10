Tesla to build EV megapack facility in China

Tesla is set to expand its presence in China with a new Factory in Shanghai which will be capable of producing 10 000 Mega packs of Energy Products. Annually the new plant will supplement the California mega pack Factory and also take advantage of China's world-leading battery supply chain. Tesla CEO Elon Musk aims to meet the rising Global demand for renewable energy storage with lower cost through increased output production is set to begin in the quarter 2024 following groundbreaking in quarter 3 2023. The new Mega path Factory adds to Tesla's existing footprint in China which includes EV production and a plan expansion of its most productive Auto plant