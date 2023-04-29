'Terrorism & TTP continues to remain challenge for us' Hina Rabbani exclusively talks to WION

In an exclusive interview, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, speaks to WION's Anas Mallick. Speaking about the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to India for the SCO Summit, she says, "It's an SCO visit and not an India visit. It's in Goa, the foreign minister is going. If it was in Timbuktu or Washington DC, he would still be going." The South Asian nation is currently engulfed in political turmoil and inflation is sky rocketing. Hoping for respite, Khar said, "The country needs time out from drama."