'Tax cuts were a mistake,' says UK's new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UK's newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt admitted that 'tax cuts were a mistake'. He also signaled an increase in taxes in the coming days. The Chancellor's statement signals another policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
