T20 World Cup: What makes Virat Kohli-led Team India's campaign special and unique

Oct 22, 2021, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From the inclusion of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the team's mentor to a special jersey, here's why India's campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is special and will be remembered forever.
