European countries have put asylum applications from Syrians on hold until further notice, following the overthrow of President Bashar Al-Assad's regime by rebels. Germany announced on Monday that it would not process Syrian requests until there is more clarity on the political developments in the West Asian country. Similar announcements were made by other European countries, including Norway, Denmark, Greece, Austria, and the United Kingdom. Watch in for more details!
Syria War: UK Warns Assad Downfall Could Trigger European Migration Crisis
