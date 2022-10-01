LIVE TV
Syria: Two salt rooms present in Sednaya prison, former prisoners recount horrors
Published: Oct 01, 2022, 01:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Salt rooms who are part of Syrian prisons during the war were used to store dead bodies as morgues ran out of space. Over a hundred thousand people have died in jails since 2011 which makes up for one-fifth of the fatalities in the war.
