Survivors' accounts of the Odisha Tragedy as many mourn the loss of families, loved ones

India witnessed its worst Railway tragedy in decades as stories of despair and grief are pouring out the eyewitnesses have been sharing their tales of trauma and survival. Many recalled how there was chaos all around and how they could never imagine that a tragedy like this would fall upon them. The horrific accident happened on Friday, June 2, when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, headed toward Chennai, derailed. It collided with a goods train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track. The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches.