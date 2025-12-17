/Sunshine Shattered Records Across Uk in 2025, Scientists Blame Climate Change

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 14:04 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 14:04 IST
The UK has experienced its sunniest year on record in 2025, with 1,622 hours of sunshine- surpassing the previous record set in 2003. Scientists note that frequent high-pressure systems reduced cloud cover, leading to exceptionally sunny spells, particularly in spring and summer. While the UK has generally become sunnier since the 1980s, the exact cause remains uncertain, with some attributing it to natural variability rather than climate change.