Sudan's parallel government led by rapid support forces gets new president

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 21:14 IST
Sudan’s parallel government, led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, gets a new president, further deepening the country’s political crisis and instability.

