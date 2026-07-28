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Sudan RSF leader 'unleashes' fighters after army gains in Kordofan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 21:42 IST
Sudan's paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, whose RSF ( Rapid Support Forces ) have been accused of genocide, told his fighters to consider themselves "unleashed" in their war against the army.

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