Sudan Landslide Tragedy: At Least 1,000 Killed In Mountain Village

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 16:14 IST
Sudan Landslide: A massive landslide in Sudan’s Marra Mountains killed over 1,000 people, destroying a village and leaving just one survivor, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

