Substantial cut likely in India's CO2 emissions by 2050: IEA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
India will record the highest growth in demand for energy among countries or regions over the next three decades, with power consumption for running household air conditioners alone rising nine-fold by 2050 to outstrip the present-day consumption in Africa, according to the International Energy Agency.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos