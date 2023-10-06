Study finds more people moving into high flood zones

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
More cities are being built in high flood risk areas. A recent study found that settlements in flood prone areas increased by a whooping 122 percent over the three decades from 1985.the percentage rise might not seem substantial but it represents an enormous area because of how quickly human settlements have expanded globally since 1985.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos