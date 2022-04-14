Stage set for PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan?

Apr 14, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As per sources, the new premier of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has now expedited the process of getting his brother Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is currently residing in London and may return to Pakistan after eid.
Read in App