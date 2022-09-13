Sri Lanka's 350-metre tall Lotus Tower set to open in Colombo

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 01:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka's Lotus Tower was built for an estimated $130 million. The construction of the tower began in 2012 under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Since the construction began, the tower has been in the midst of corruption controversy.
