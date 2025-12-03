/Sri Lanka Floods: 474 Killed, 336 Remain Missing | Recovery Operations Underway

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 19:47 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 19:47 IST
Severe floods have devastated parts of Asia, leaving widespread destruction and loss of life. Over 500 people were killed in Indonesia, 340 in Sri Lanka, and 170 in Thailand as torrential rains triggered landslides, displacement, and infrastructure collapse. Rescue teams continue urgent operations as governments coordinate relief efforts. Thousands remain missing or affected as the region battles one of its deadliest flood disasters in recent years.