SpiceJet flies over a mountain of debt, almost equal to its entire market capitalisation. The revenues have declined in the last 5 years. This begs the question: where is the spice in SpiceJet's finances? For the full detailed rebuttal to SpiceJet's response to our queries, click here: https://www.wionews.com/business-economy/spicejets-statement-addressing-financial-operational-regulatory-concerns-and-wions-rebuttal-8869609