Protests over 'poor' health system in Madrid

An estimated 250,000 people protested in support of the ailing public health system, which is suffering shortages of staff and equipment. Protesters thronged the Plaza Cibeles Area in the city centre, where they chanted slogans and waved flags. They alleged that the conservative regional government is destroying this system. Protesters say that the government is dismantling public health services and favouring private health providers. The Madrid government has been criticised by the public health workers since past few years. The criticism rose further during the Covid-19 pandemic over poor staffing in hospitals and primary healthcare centres. However, the government has denied extending any favours to the private health sector.