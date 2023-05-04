South Africans want UK to return diamond set in crown jewel ahead of King Charles III's coronation

Britain is all set to welcome its new Monarch. London is bustling with excitement for the coronation of King Charles III. King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The coronation will see the 74-year-old crowned with a solid gold crown made in 1661. The St Edward's Crown is adorned with precious stones. One of the world's largest diamonds is also adorned in this crown known as the Star of Africa. Some South Africans are now calling for Britain to return the diamond which is set in the royal sceptre.