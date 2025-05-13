Published: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST
WION Dispatch May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST
South Africa denies persecution claims as US grants refugee status
The first group of around 50 white South Africans arrived in the United States for resettlement after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status. The small group from South Africa, including children holding small American flags, arrived at Dallas International Airport outside Washington on a private charter plane. Watch for more details!