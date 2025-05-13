LOGIN
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST
South Africa denies persecution claims as US grants refugee status
WION Dispatch May 13, 2025, 13:55 IST

South Africa denies persecution claims as US grants refugee status

The first group of around 50 white South Africans arrived in the United States for resettlement after President Donald Trump granted them refugee status. The small group from South Africa, including children holding small American flags, arrived at Dallas International Airport outside Washington on a private charter plane. Watch for more details!

