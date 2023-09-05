Sopore: Hub of India's apple production, main stakeholder in Kashmir's Horticulture business | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Sopore in Kashmir's Baramulla district is called the Apple town of Kashmir Valley, it accounts for about 40% of apple production and 40% of Apple's sale in Kashmir valley is done.

