/Sonam Wangchuk calls Dharmendra Pradhan resignation a victory of democracy | Jantar Mantar protest

A major political development unfolds in New Delhi as Sonam Wangchuk reacts to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a victory of democracy, peace, patience, and perseverance. In his statement, Wangchuk congratulated the CJP movement and Gen Z protesters, saying citizens across the country overcame fear and raised their voices for accountability and reforms. Meanwhile, celebrations continued at Jantar Mantar following the resignation announcement, with thousands of protesters gathering and raising slogans. CJP representatives said the movement is not over yet and announced further action, including a march towards the Delhi Police Headquarters over restrictions imposed during the protest.