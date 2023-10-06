Snakebite cases on the rise in rural India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 million to 2.7 million cases worldwide result in between 81,410 and 137,880 deaths from snakebite envenoming, making it one of the most neglected tropical diseases (NTD). In an attempt to prevent fatal snakebite deaths, a Maharashtra couple has taken on this task and has so far saved over 6000 lives.

