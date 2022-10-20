Sino-Indian war of 1962: Six decades later, situation still remains tense at LAC

Published: Oct 20, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
20th October 2022 marks the 60 years of the 1962 China-India war. The war among the two neighboring nations dealt a fatal blow to the idealist dreams of Asian solidarity more than anything.
Read in App