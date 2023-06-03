Sherpas of Everest | 70 years of Hillary-Norgay climb

In the 70 years since Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay first conquered Mount Everest, there's been a sea change in the lives of Sherpas living in the foothills of the world's tallest peak. Tourist and mountaineer traffic has risen sharply. So have earnings. Largely agrarian land has taken on commercial overtones - hotels, restaurants, clubs, and more. The new generation of Sherpas is open to looking at non-mountaineering-related career avenues