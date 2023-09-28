Shell employees' open letter sparks row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
In what has triggered a massive debate within the company, Shell CEO Wael Sawan has come under pressure over his strategy after two employees issued a rare open letter, urging him not to reduce investments in renewable energy. The open letter, posted earlier this month on shell's internal web, comes after Sawan outlined plans to slow investment in renewables and low-carbon business as part of a strategy to boost profits.

