Shares of China Evergrande group slid as much as 14%

Oct 21, 2021, 12:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets, shares of China Evergrande group slid as much as 14% today morning after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through.
Read in App