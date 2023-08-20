Seven killed, 120 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
At least seven people died including a six-year-old girl and nearly 120 others injured after a Russian missile strike hit a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian officials said.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos