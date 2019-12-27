India's Real Estate Outlook: Growth, Sustainability & Economy | Session 2 | Part 1

Manoj Gaur, Gaur Group, CREDAI said, 'Our municipalities bodies are not smart'. He also added, 'there are hardly any professional available in the municipal corporation'.

WION's latest initiative focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. The Smart City initiative was launched in 2015 in India, with the agenda to promote core infrastructure and sustainable life for citizens.

In session 2, we are joined by:

1. Manoj Gaur, Gaur Group, CREDAI

2. Prashant Solomon, Managing Director of Chintels India Pvt. Ltd

3. Getambar Anand, ATS Infrastructures, CREDAI

#WION #SmartCitiesWithWION #SmartCities