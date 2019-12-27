Designing the Future of India: Smart City The Buzzword | Session 1 | Part 3

Rajive Kumar, Chairman, U.P. Real Estate Regulatory Authority said, 'The urbanisation story of our country is still to be written'.

WION's latest initiative focuses on the future of smart cities in India and the current real estate outlook. The Smart City initiative was launched in 2015 in India, with the agenda to promote core infrastructure and sustainable life for citizens.

In session 1, we are joined by:

1. Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner, Planning, Delhi Development Authority.

2. Lal Chhandama, Director(Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India

3. Rajive Kumar, Chairman, U.P. Real Estate Regulatory Authority

#WION #SmartCitiesWithWION #SmartCities