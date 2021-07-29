Senegalese plant 'Green Wall' defence against desert

Jul 29, 2021, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
People living in some of Senegal's most arid regions are building circular gardens known as 'Tolou Keurs' as part of Africa's 'Green Wall' project which is meant to improve food security and impede the Sahara desert's steady advance.
